Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 30,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

