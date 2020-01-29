Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,299 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.53.

