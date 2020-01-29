Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after buying an additional 1,236,995 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 956,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,862,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,544,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. 4,042,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,648. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.