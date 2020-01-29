Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 2,099 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

