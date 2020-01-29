SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.28.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.00. The stock had a trading volume of 412,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

