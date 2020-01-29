SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 604.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 1,795,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

