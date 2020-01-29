SG Americas Securities LLC Has $74.37 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 899.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $74,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.54. 103,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $328.72 and a twelve month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

