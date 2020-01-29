SG Americas Securities LLC Has $44.25 Million Stock Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 3,358.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219,600 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of JD.Com worth $44,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of JD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 511,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

