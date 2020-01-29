SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,751 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGNC Investment worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 22.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.66. 5,532,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

