SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 51,143 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $182.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.08 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

