Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading 16.8% Higher

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) shares traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, 1,738,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,269,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 53,605 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

