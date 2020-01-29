Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.61

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.61 and traded as low as $123.48. Serica Energy shares last traded at $129.00, with a volume of 257,749 shares traded.

SQZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.