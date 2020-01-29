Sequent Asset Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $12.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,866.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,841.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,188.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.