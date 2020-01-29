SelfSell Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $152,317.00 and $25,578.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043248 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

