Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SLCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 79,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

