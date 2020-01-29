Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 18.2% in January

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SLCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.
Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
