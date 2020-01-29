Security National Trust Co. Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $234.85. 988,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $178.09 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

