Security National Trust Co. Has $135,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 51.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $161.83. 10,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $142.93 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

