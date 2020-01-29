Security National Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after buying an additional 659,498 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,742,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after buying an additional 451,066 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

