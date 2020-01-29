Security National Trust Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 157,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Hershey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Hershey stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. The company had a trading volume of 188,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

