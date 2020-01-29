SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Trading Up 8.6%

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.68, approximately 1,216,355 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 658,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine lowered SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

