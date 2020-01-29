Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 146,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,171. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 567.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 64,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 68,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

