Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 648,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,469. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $79.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.