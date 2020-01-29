Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.