Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 574,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

