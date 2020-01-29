Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 36,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

