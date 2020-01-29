Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

