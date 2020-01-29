Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of SCFLF remained flat at $$10.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

