Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €184.00 ($213.95) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €215.00 ($250.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €183.34. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

