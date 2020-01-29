Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Update

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 114,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $296.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

