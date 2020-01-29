Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS.

Shares of SANM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,255. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last 90 days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

