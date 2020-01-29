SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Declares $1.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.224 per share on Friday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SCHYY stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,197. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.