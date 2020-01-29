Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after acquiring an additional 265,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 471,210 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 221.38% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

