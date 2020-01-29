Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $7,685,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.17. The stock had a trading volume of 190,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $144.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

