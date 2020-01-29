RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $608.58

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $608.58 and traded as low as $577.00. RWS shares last traded at $579.00, with a volume of 152,538 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on RWS from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 646.25 ($8.50).

Get RWS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.1%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.