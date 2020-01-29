Rupee Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market cap of $217,158.00 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupee has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,526,550 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.