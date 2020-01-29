RPICoin Hits Market Cap of $33,116.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $33,116.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 923,386,740 coins and its circulating supply is 883,374,804 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

