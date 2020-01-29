RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 6.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.90, approximately 5,320,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 2,139,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $954.52 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

