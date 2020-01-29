RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on RPC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

