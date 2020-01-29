Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,600 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

LON RDSB traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,124.50 ($27.95). The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,238.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,314.69. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

