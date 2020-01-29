Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. 19,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,060. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

