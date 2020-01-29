Royal Bank of Canada Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $358.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $358.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.77. Apple has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $323.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,852,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 243,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

