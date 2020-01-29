Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Roxgold Inc (TSE:ROXG) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93, approximately 432,237 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 507,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROXG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Roxgold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.30 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Roxgold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

