Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,193 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 270,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.