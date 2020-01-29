Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases New Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 63.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,108,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

