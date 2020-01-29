Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $9.30 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 2.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 261.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $214.29. 4,017,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

