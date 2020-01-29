Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.14 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 61.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 17,454.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,751 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,168. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

