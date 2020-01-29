Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 177.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,693. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

