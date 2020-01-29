Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 298,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,203. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

