Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 3,852 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up about 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

XRAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.14. 19,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.