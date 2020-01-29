Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 175 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

ABT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. 1,759,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

